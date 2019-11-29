Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market 2019 Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Suppliers, Demands and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2024

About Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Report: Polymer ingredients are the elements which help to produce high performance products for personal care application. There are several polymer ingredients in personal care such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, rheology modifiers and others. Polymer ingredient products are used in applications such as skin care, sun care, hair fixative and film-former, color cosmetics and toiletries.

Top manufacturers/players: Eastman Chemical, Lubrizol, Dow Chemical, BASF, Ashland, Air Products and Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Croda, Lonza, du Pont

Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Segment by Type:

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Rheology Modifiers

Others Personal Care Polymer Ingredients Market Segment by Applications:

Skin Care

Sun Care

Hair Fixative and Film-Former

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries