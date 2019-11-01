 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Personal

Global "Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market" report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market.

About Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market:

  • Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems, let you call for help in an emergency by pushing a button. A PERS has three components: a small radio transmitter, a console connected to your telephone, and an emergency response center that monitors calls.
  • In 2019, the market size of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS). This report studies the global market size of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Koninklijke Philips
  • ADT Security Services
  • Bay Alarm Medical
  • VRI
  • Life Alert Emergency Response
  • Tunstall
  • Medical Guardian
  • AlertOne Services
  • GreatCall
  • Rescue Alert
  • LogicMark
  • Nortek Security and Control

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS):

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Landline PERS
  • Mobile PERS
  • Standalone PERS

    Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Home-based Users
  • Nursing Homes
  • Assisted Living Facilities
  • Hospices

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size

    2.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Production by Type

    6.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Revenue by Type

    6.3 Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14482805,TOC

     

