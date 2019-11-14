Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global “Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market:

A personal flotation device is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water.

PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

In 2019, the market size of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs). Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Are:

The Coleman

Absolute Outdoor

Aqua Lung

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

International Safety Product

Hydrodynamic Industrial

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Erez

Galvanisers

Supreme in Safety Services

United Moulders

Hutchwilco

Marine Rescue Technologies

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs):

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Segment by Types:

Offshore Lifejacket

Near-Shore Buoyant Vest

Flotation Aid

Throw Able Device

Others

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Segmented by Application:

Passenger and Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Case Study of Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report is as Follows:

Breakdown and planning of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market based on status, value and market size

To present the top Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) players, their company profiles, product portfolio, market share, and revenue analysis

Top regions of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs), SWOT analysis, opportunities and threats to market development are explained

To examine the different application, product types, market value, and producing capacity

Flashlight the business potential, import-export status, production, and expenditure analysis

The mergers & properties, probability analysis, and analyst views and opinions are given

Market value, consumption forecast and volume forecast from 2019-2025

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) industry chain structure, manufacturing base, raw material cost, and marketing channel analysis is covered

Presents strategic recommendations to the new Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) participants

Company profiles, strategies, mergers & acquisitions, financial status, and feasibility analysis are described

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

