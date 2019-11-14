 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

The Global “Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market:

  • A personal flotation device is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water.
  • PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.
  • In 2019, the market size of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs).

    Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Are:

  • The Coleman
  • Absolute Outdoor
  • Aqua Lung
  • Kent Sporting Goods
  • LALIZAS
  • International Safety Product
  • Hydrodynamic Industrial
  • Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
  • Erez
  • Galvanisers
  • Supreme in Safety Services
  • United Moulders
  • Hutchwilco
  • Marine Rescue Technologies

    Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Offshore Lifejacket
  • Near-Shore Buoyant Vest
  • Flotation Aid
  • Throw Able Device
  • Others

    • Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Passenger and Aircraft Crew
  • Commercial Vessel
  • Government & Military
  • Water Sporting

    • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

