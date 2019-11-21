Personal Flotation Devices Market 2019-2024: Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Region

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Personal Flotation Devices Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Personal Flotation Devices industry.

Geographically, Personal Flotation Devices Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Personal Flotation Devices including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Personal Flotation Devices Market Repot:

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

Johnson Outdoors

LALIZAS

Secumar

International Safety Products

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Dongtai Jianghai

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Aqua Lung International

OâNeill

Astral

Stormy Lifejackets

Kokatat

Harmony Gear

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection. Personal Flotation Devices Market Types:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others Personal Flotation Devices Market Applications:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

The global average price of Personal Flotation Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 41.2 USD/Unit in 2013 to 38.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The classification of Personal Flotation Devices includes Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator and Others. The sales proportion of Life Jacket in 2017 is about 54.01%.

Personal Flotation Devices is widely used in Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, and Water Sporting. The most proportion of Personal Flotation Devices is Commercial Vessel and in 2017 with 44.30% market share.

The worldwide market for Personal Flotation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2690 million US$ in 2024, from 2170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.