Personal Flotation Devices Market 2019 Market Share, Size, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Personal Flotation Devices Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market.

The Personal Flotation Devices Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Personal Flotation Devices Market Report: This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

Top manufacturers/players: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, OâNeill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock

Global Personal Flotation Devices market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Personal Flotation Devices Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Type:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military