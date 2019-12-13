 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Flotation Devices Market 2019 Market Share, Size, Price, Growth Rate, Production, Import, Export, Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Personal Flotation Devices

Global “Personal Flotation Devices Market” report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come. The report on Global Personal Flotation Devices Market studies the business development patterns based on historical studies and estimates future prospects in light of the complete research conducted by research analysts. The Personal Flotation Devices Market size segment includes market revenue forecasts along with historical growth of the market. Analyzing development activities and new solutions in the report will strengthen the geographical scope of the players as well as increase their market dynamics and increase competition among players.

The Personal Flotation Devices Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Personal Flotation Devices Market Report: This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market, A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.A personal flotation device is flotation which is often wearable in the form of a vest, and is intended to help water-bound individuals stay afloat. PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

Top manufacturers/players: Survitec Group Limited, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Kent Sporting Goods, Mustang Survival, Hansen Protection, Drarger, Johnson Outdoors, LALIZAS, Secumar, International Safety Products, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), Dongtai Jianghai, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Aqua Lung International, OâNeill, Astral, Stormy Lifejackets, Kokatat, Harmony Gear, JimBuoy, SeaSafe Systems, Spinlock

Global Personal Flotation Devices market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Personal Flotation Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

Personal Flotation Devices Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Type:

  • Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
  • Life Jacket
  • Survival Suit
  • Buoyancy Compensator
  • Others

    Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Applications:

  • Passenger & Aircraft Crew
  • Commercial Vessel
  • Government & Military
  • Water Sporting

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Flotation Devices are as follows:

    • History Year: 2014-2017
    • Base Year: 2017
    • Estimated Year: 2018
    • Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

    Through the statistical analysis, the Personal Flotation Devices Market report depicts the global market of Personal Flotation Devices Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

     

    4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Personal Flotation Devices by Country

     

    6 Europe Personal Flotation Devices by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Personal Flotation Devices by Country

     

    8 South America Personal Flotation Devices by Country

     

    10 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Type

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Personal Flotation Devices by Countries

     

    11 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Personal Flotation Devices Market Forecast (2019-2023)

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson

