Personal GPS Trackers Market 2019 | Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts Up To 2025

Global “Personal GPS Trackers Market” 2019 analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world. The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Personal GPS Trackers industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. This comprises the study of value and size trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry.

About Personal GPS Trackers:

A personal GPS tracker or personal GPS tracking device is small and compact, allowing them to not attract attention as they are easily concealed in clothing, bags or coat pockets. It could be an invaluable item in a situation where a child, vulnerable adult or traveller goes missing, as they can provide you with a history of their previous locations and give you live real-time movements to give you peace of mind. Personal trackers can also be extremely useful to track lone workers, and those travelling, there is an SOS call button inbuilt, which can be used to raise an alarm if the user is in need of urgent help. Personal trackers have been designed to suit any purpose, from toddlers to teens and even the elderly.

The global Personal GPS Trackers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Orbocomm

Meitrack

Queclink

Concox Information Technology

Teltonika

Trackimo

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Laipac Technology

Spark Nano

Starcom System

ARKNAV

Suntech International

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Jimi Electronic

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

ThinkRace Technology

Personal GPS Trackers Market Breakdown Data by Type

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM Free GPS Trackers

Personal GPS Trackers Market Breakdown Data by Application

Children

Adults

The Elderly

Personal GPS Trackers Market Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Several important topics included in the Personal GPS Trackers Market research report are as follows:

Overview of Personal GPS Trackers Market

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Personal GPS Trackers Market

Personal GPS Trackers Market Competition by Manufacturers, Type and Application

Personal GPS Trackers Market Major Regions Volume, Value and Sales Price Analysis

Personal GPS Trackers Market Technology and Development Trend

Research Findings and Conclusion of Personal GPS Trackers Market

No.of Pages: 119

