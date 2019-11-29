 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market High Growth Possible during 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Global “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE):

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Manufactures: 

  • Honeywell
  • 3M
  • DuPont
  • DrÃ¤ger
  • Msa Safety
  • Ansell
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Delta Plus
  • Protective Industrial Products
  • Moldex-Metric
  • Avon Rubber
  • COFRA
  • JAL Group
  • Cordova Safety Products
  • Lakeland Industries
  • LindstrÃ¶m
  • Bullard
  • Oftenrich Group
  • Woshine Group
  • Shanghai Gangkai

  • Major Classification:

  • Hand Protection
  • Protective Clothing
  • Protective Footwear
  • Respiratory Protection
  • Head
  • Eye and Face Protection
  • Fall Protection
  • Hearing Protection
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Chemicals
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • GIR predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.
  • Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.
  • The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 40400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138  

    Joann Wilson
