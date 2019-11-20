 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market 2019 Research Report includes Top Manufacturers, Volume, Price, Revenue and Market Share

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Personal Radiation Dosimeter

Global “Personal Radiation Dosimeter Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Personal Radiation Dosimeter in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Landauer
  • Mirion Technologies
  • Chiyoda Technol Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Fuji Electric
  • Hitachi Aloka
  • Bertin Instruments
  • Fluke Corporation
  • Tracerco
  • ATOMTEX
  • Panasonic
  • Polimaster
  • Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen
  • Ludlum Measurements
  • XZ LAB
  • Arrow-Tech
  • Renri

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Personal Radiation Dosimeter industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Types:

  • Active Type
  • Passive Type

    Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Research Organizations
  • Nuclear Power Plants
  • Others

    Finally, the Personal Radiation Dosimeter market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Personal Radiation Dosimeter market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the coming years there is an increasing demand for personal radiation dosimeters and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced personal radiation dosimeters. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of personal radiation dosimeters will drive growth in global markets.
  • The worldwide market for Personal Radiation Dosimeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Personal Radiation Dosimeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

