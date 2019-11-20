Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market 2019 Research Report includes Top Manufacturers, Volume, Price, Revenue and Market Share

Global "Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market" focuses on the Personal Radiation Dosimeter in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Landauer

Mirion Technologies

Chiyoda Technol Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Aloka

Bertin Instruments

Fluke Corporation

Tracerco

ATOMTEX

Panasonic

Polimaster

Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen

Ludlum Measurements

XZ LAB

Arrow-Tech

Renri

The report provides a basic overview of the Personal Radiation Dosimeter industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Types:

Active Type

Passive Type Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Applications:

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Nuclear Power Plants

Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Applications:

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for personal radiation dosimeters and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced personal radiation dosimeters. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of personal radiation dosimeters will drive growth in global markets.

The worldwide market for Personal Radiation Dosimeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.