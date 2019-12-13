PET Keg Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “PET Keg Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PET Keg market size.

About PET Keg:

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

Top Key Players of PET Keg Market:

Petainer

Lightweight Containers BV

Dispack Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCHÃFER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14105692 Major Types covered in the PET Keg Market report are:

20L

30L

Others Major Applications covered in the PET Keg Market report are:

Beer

Cider

Other Drinks Scope of PET Keg Market:

Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.54%, 14.82%, including Lightweight Containers BV and Dispack Projects NV.

According to study, there are two major types of PET Keg, including 20L and 30L capacity. These two type totally accounted for 83.63% sales volume market share in 2017.

In terms of applications, the beer and cider segment were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share with 70.53 % in 2017.

The worldwide market for PET Keg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PET Keg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.