Pet Microchips Market 2019 Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2024

Short Details of Pet Microchips Market Report – A microchip is a computer chip enclosed in a small glass cylinder (about the size of a grain of rice) that is injected under petâs skin as a means of identification. Each microchip is connected to an online registry of owner contact information. In the event that pet is lost and taken to a shelter or veterinary hospital, he will be scanned for a microchip. If the contact information on file is up to date, the petâs owner can be quickly notified and reunited with their pet.

The basic technology behind pet microchips traces back several decades. But, it wasnt until recently that the devices became cheap enough to hit the mainstream pet market.

The key players are Pethealth Inc., HomeAgain, Bayer, AVID Identification Systems, Datamars, Inc., Trovan, Ltd., Virbac, Animalcare, Ltd., Microchip4Solutions Inc., PeddyMark, EIDAP Inc., Micro-ID, Ltd., Cybortra Technology and so on. As if the microchip system for pet identification wasnât complicated and inefficient enough, an influx of new players is adding confusion and stirring tension in the market.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Pet Microchips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pet Microchips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

125 kHz Microchip

128 kHz Microchip

134.2 kHz Microchip By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Horse

Dogs

Cats