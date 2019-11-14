PET/MRI System Market 2019-2024: Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Region

Global PET/MRI System Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PET/MRI System Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PET/MRI System industry.

Geographically, PET/MRI System Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PET/MRI System including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PET/MRI System Market Repot:

Siemens

Philips

GE Healthcare About PET/MRI System: PET-MRI is a hybrid imaging technology that incorporates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) soft tissue morphological imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) functional imaging. PET/MRI System Industry report begins with a basic PET/MRI System market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. PET/MRI System Market Types:

Fully Integrated

Separate Devices

Pulse Oximetry Screening PET/MRI System Market Applications:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other

What are the key factors driving the global PET/MRI System?

Who are the key manufacturers in PET/MRI System space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the PET/MRI System?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of PET/MRI System market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the PET/MRI System opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of PET/MRI System market?

Scope of Report:

The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is “Trimodality PET-CT + MR”. The Philips system â âIngenuity TFâ – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system â Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry.

The classification of PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%.

Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%.

Europe is the largest supplier of PET/MRI System, with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%.

Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for PET/MRI System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.