Petroleum Asphalt Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Petroleum

Global “Petroleum Asphalt Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Petroleum Asphalt market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About Petroleum Asphalt:

Petroleum asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid that is present in most petroleum crude oils and in some natural deposits. Petroleum crude oil is a complex mixture of a great many different hydrocarbons. Petroleum asphalt is defined as that part of crude oil which is separated from the higher-boiling hydrocarbons in crude oil by precipitation upon the addition of lower-boiling hydrocarbon solvents such as propane, pentane, hexane or petroleum asphalt. The precipitated material consists of asphaltenes which have an average molecular weight of about (800 – 2500 g/mole) and exist in the form of flat sheets of polyaromatic condensed rings with short aliphatic chains.

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • ExxonMobil
  • Cnooc
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • ConocoPhillips
  • CRH
  • Pasargad Oil Company
  • Marathon Oil
  • Petrobras
  • Total
  • Valero
  • Rosneft
  • Axeon
  • SK
  • Tipco
  • IOCL
  • Gazprom Neft PJSC
  • Pemex
  • Suncor Energy
  • Repsol
  • Nynas
  • HPCL
  • Koç Holding
  • Shell
  • LOTOS
  • Husky Energy

    Petroleum Asphalt Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Petroleum Asphalt Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Petroleum Asphalt Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Petroleum Asphalt Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    Petroleum Asphalt Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, Petroleum Asphalt market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Petroleum Asphalt Market Types:

  • Paving Petroleum Asphalt
  • Industrial Petroleum Asphalt

    Petroleum Asphalt Market Applications:

  • Paving
  • Roofing
  • Other

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Petroleum Asphalt industry.

    Scope of Petroleum Asphalt Market:

  • Currently, there are several producing companies in the world petroleum asphalt industry. The main players are ExxonMobil, Shell, Cnooc, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, CRH and Pasargad Oil Company. The global production of petroleum asphalt will increase to 180.26 M MT in 2018 from 134.64 M MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.01%.
  • In consumption market, North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 66.23% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Petroleum asphalt has two grades, which include paving petroleum asphalt and industrial petroleum asphalt. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With versatility of petroleum asphalt, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum asphalt products. So, petroleum asphalt has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The major raw materials for petroleum asphalt are crude oil. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will impact on the production cost of petroleum asphalt. The production cost of petroleum asphalt is also an important factor which could impact the price of petroleum asphalt.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Petroleum Asphalt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 72700 million US$ in 2024, from 48800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Petroleum Asphalt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Petroleum Asphalt market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of Petroleum Asphalt, Growing Market of Petroleum Asphalt) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of Petroleum Asphalt Market Report pages: 136

    Important Key questions answered in Petroleum Asphalt market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Petroleum Asphalt in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Petroleum Asphalt market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Petroleum Asphalt market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Petroleum Asphalt market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Petroleum Asphalt market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Asphalt product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Petroleum Asphalt, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Petroleum Asphalt in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Petroleum Asphalt competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Petroleum Asphalt breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Petroleum Asphalt market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Petroleum Asphalt sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

