Petroleum Asphalt Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “Petroleum Asphalt Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Petroleum Asphalt market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Petroleum Asphalt:

Petroleum asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid that is present in most petroleum crude oils and in some natural deposits. Petroleum crude oil is a complex mixture of a great many different hydrocarbons. Petroleum asphalt is defined as that part of crude oil which is separated from the higher-boiling hydrocarbons in crude oil by precipitation upon the addition of lower-boiling hydrocarbon solvents such as propane, pentane, hexane or petroleum asphalt. The precipitated material consists of asphaltenes which have an average molecular weight of about (800 – 2500 g/mole) and exist in the form of flat sheets of polyaromatic condensed rings with short aliphatic chains.

Petroleum Asphalt Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Petroleum Asphalt Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Petroleum Asphalt Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Petroleum Asphalt Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Petroleum Asphalt Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Petroleum Asphalt market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Petroleum Asphalt Market Types:

Paving Petroleum Asphalt

Industrial Petroleum Asphalt Petroleum Asphalt Market Applications:

Paving

Roofing

Other This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Petroleum Asphalt industry. Scope of Petroleum Asphalt Market:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world petroleum asphalt industry. The main players are ExxonMobil, Shell, Cnooc, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, CRH and Pasargad Oil Company. The global production of petroleum asphalt will increase to 180.26 M MT in 2018 from 134.64 M MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.01%.

In consumption market, North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 66.23% of the global consumption volume in total.

Petroleum asphalt has two grades, which include paving petroleum asphalt and industrial petroleum asphalt. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With versatility of petroleum asphalt, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum asphalt products. So, petroleum asphalt has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for petroleum asphalt are crude oil. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will impact on the production cost of petroleum asphalt. The production cost of petroleum asphalt is also an important factor which could impact the price of petroleum asphalt.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Petroleum Asphalt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 72700 million US$ in 2024, from 48800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.