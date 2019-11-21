 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Petroleum Resin Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Petroleum Resin

Global “Petroleum Resin Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Petroleum Resin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Petroleum Resin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Eastman
  • Kolon
  • TOTAL(Cray Valley)
  • ZEON
  • Formosan Union
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • RÃTGERS Group
  • Resinall
  • Idemitsu
  • Neville
  • Shangdong Qilong
  • Zibo Luhua
  • Zhejiang Henghe
  • Jinlin Fuyuan
  • Puyang Changyu
  • Henan G&D
  • Guangdong Xinhuayue
  • Fuxun Huaxing
  • Daqing Huake
  • Shanghai Jinsen
  • Lanzhou Xinlan
  • Kete
  • Jinhai Chengguang

    The report provides a basic overview of the Petroleum Resin industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Petroleum Resin Market Types:

  • C5 Petroleum Resin
  • C9 Petroleum Resin
  • C5/C9 Petroleum Resin
  • Modified Petroleum Resin
  • Others

    Petroleum Resin Market Applications:

  • Paint
  • Rubber
  • Adhesive & Sealant
  • Printing Ink
  • Others

    Finally, the Petroleum Resin market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Petroleum Resin market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process.
  • The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Petroleum Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4480 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Petroleum Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Petroleum Resin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Petroleum Resin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Petroleum Resin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Petroleum Resin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Petroleum Resin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Petroleum Resin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Petroleum Resin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Petroleum Resin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Petroleum Resin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Petroleum Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

