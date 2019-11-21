Petroleum Resin Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Petroleum Resin Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Petroleum Resin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Petroleum Resin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

RÃTGERS Group

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Jinlin Fuyuan

Puyang Changyu

Henan G&D

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fuxun Huaxing

Daqing Huake

Shanghai Jinsen

Lanzhou Xinlan

Kete

The report provides a basic overview of the Petroleum Resin industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Petroleum Resin Market Types:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Petroleum Resin Market Applications:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Petroleum Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4480 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.