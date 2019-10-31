Petroleum Resin Market Globally by 2024: Market Trends, Size, Growth, Future Demand

Global "Petroleum Resin Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Petroleum Resin including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Petroleum Resin investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Petroleum Resin:

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.

Petroleum Resin Market Key Players:

Jinhai Chengguang Petroleum Resin market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Petroleum Resin has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Petroleum Resin Market Types:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Others Petroleum Resin Market Applications:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Others Scope of the Report:

Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Petroleum Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4480 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.