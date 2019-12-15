 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Petroleum Resin Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

December 15, 2019

Petroleum Resin

GlobalPetroleum Resin Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Petroleum Resin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Petroleum Resin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Petroleum Resin globally.

About Petroleum Resin:

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.

Petroleum Resin Market Manufactures:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Eastman
  • Kolon
  • TOTAL(Cray Valley)
  • ZEON
  • Formosan Union
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • RÃTGERS Group
  • Resinall
  • Idemitsu
  • Neville
  • Shangdong Qilong
  • Zibo Luhua
  • Zhejiang Henghe
  • Jinlin Fuyuan
  • Puyang Changyu
  • Henan G&D
  • Guangdong Xinhuayue
  • Fuxun Huaxing
  • Daqing Huake
  • Shanghai Jinsen
  • Lanzhou Xinlan
  • Kete
  • Jinhai Chengguang

    Petroleum Resin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Petroleum Resin Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Petroleum Resin Market Types:

  • C5 Petroleum Resin
  • C9 Petroleum Resin
  • C5/C9 Petroleum Resin
  • Modified Petroleum Resin
  • Others

    Petroleum Resin Market Applications:

  • Paint
  • Rubber
  • Adhesive & Sealant
  • Printing Ink
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Petroleum Resin Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Petroleum Resin Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Petroleum Resin Market Report:

  • Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process.
  • The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Petroleum Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4480 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Petroleum Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Petroleum Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Petroleum Resin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Petroleum Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Petroleum Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Petroleum Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Petroleum Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Petroleum Resin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Petroleum Resin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Petroleum Resin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Petroleum Resin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Petroleum Resin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Petroleum Resin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Petroleum Resin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Petroleum Resin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Petroleum Resin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Petroleum Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

