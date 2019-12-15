Petroleum Resin Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene) or mixtures of these. After a series of process like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.

Petroleum Resin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Petroleum Resin Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Petroleum Resin Market Types:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Petroleum Resin Market Applications:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Printing Ink

Others

Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality petroleum resin through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Petroleum Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4480 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.