PEX Pipe Market 2019 Global Market Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Global “PEX Pipe Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. PEX Pipe Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global PEX Pipe Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Uponor

Rehau

Pexgol

SharkBite

NIBCO

PEX pipe, also known as cross-linked polyethylene pipe, is made of polyethylene material, and the linear molecular structure of polyethylene is transformed into a three-dimensional network structure through physical and chemical methods, thereby improving the performance of polyethylene.

Latin America PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are six major companies in the Latin America PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) industry, including Uponor, Rehau, Pexgol, SharkBite, NIBCO and Industrial Blansol. Unonor is the leader with share more than 26% of the Latin America consumption.

PEX Pipe (cross-linked polyethylene pipe) could be applied in many fields, such as building service pipeline systems, hydrothermal heating and cooling systems, domestic water pipelines, etc. Domestic water pipeline is the main application field. In this report, due to the market situation in Latin America, we only make statistics for residential and commercial purposes. In 2018, residential occupied 54% of the Latin America consumption.

The PEX Pipe market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PEX Pipe. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

PEX-A

PEX-B