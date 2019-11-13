PH Sensors Market 2019: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

“PH Sensors Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. PH Sensors Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.
Short Details of PH Sensors Market Report – The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.
Global PH Sensors market competition by top manufacturers
- Endress+Hauser
- Emerson
- Honeywell
- ABB
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Mettler Toledo
- Vernier Software & Technology
- Barben Analyzer (Ametek)
- Hach
- Knick
- OMEGA Engineering
- REFEX Sensors Ltd
- PreSens Precision Sensing
- Sensorex
- Hamilton
In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.
The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
The worldwide market for PH Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.8% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the PH Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 PH Sensors Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glass Type Sensor
1.2.2 ISFET Sensor
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Chemical Industry
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.3 Food and Beverages
1.3.4 Water Treatment
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Endress+Hauser
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Endress+Hauser PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Emerson
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Emerson PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Honeywell
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Honeywell PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 ABB
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 ABB PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Mettler Toledo
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Mettler Toledo PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Vernier Software & Technology
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Vernier Software & Technology PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Barben Analyzer (Ametek)
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Barben Analyzer (Ametek) PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Hach
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Hach PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Knick
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Knick PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 OMEGA Engineering
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 OMEGA Engineering PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 REFEX Sensors Ltd
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 REFEX Sensors Ltd PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 PreSens Precision Sensing
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 PreSens Precision Sensing PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Sensorex
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Sensorex PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Hamilton
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Hamilton PH Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global PH Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global PH Sensors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 PH Sensors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 PH Sensors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global PH Sensors Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global PH Sensors Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America PH Sensors by Country
5.1 North America PH Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America PH Sensors Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America PH Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico PH Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
