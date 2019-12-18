Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Pharma Track and Trace Solutions:

Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits â in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are âlost in the supply chainâ every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.Track and trace solutions are an essential part of this strategy. Track and trace solutions identify the origins of a pharmaceutical industry product and verify its authenticity. Moreover, track and trace solutions also help combat product diversion, whereby legitimate products are diverted from one market to another, with implications for licensing obligations and distribution agreements as well as for revenues.

Barcodes

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

In the last several years, global market of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 17%. In 2017, global revenue of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions is about 840 million USD.

The classification of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions includes Barcodes and RFID. The proportion of Barcodes in 2016 is about 72.4%, and the proportion of RFID in 2016 is about 27.6%. Barcodes technology reported largest revenue share of the track and trace solutions sector in 2017. The 2D barcode is the largest segment of barcodes technology and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period. The increased application of 2D barcodes in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical product packaging is a major factor that contributed to the higher revenue share.

Pharma Track and Trace Solutions are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions is used in Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 69.5 % in 2017.

The global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2380 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.