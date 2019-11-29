Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market 2019 Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2019-2024

Short Details of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Report – Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and state government employee plans.

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

The worldwide market for Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

commercial health plans

self-insured employer plans

Medicare Part D plans

Federal Employees Health Benefits Program

state government employee plans By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mail-order Pharmacy Services