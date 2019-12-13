 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Phase Shifting Transformers Market 2019 Insights by Industry Volume, Size, Opportunities, Types, Product Analysis and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Phase Shifting Transformers

About Phase Shifting Transformers:

A phase-shifting transformer is a device for controlling the power flow through specific lines in a complex power transmission network. The basic function of a phase-shifting transformer is to change the effective phase displacement between the input voltage and the output voltage of a transmission line, thus controlling the amount of active power that can flow in the line.

Phase Shifting Transformers Market Manufactures:

  • iemens
  • ABB
  • Tamini
  • Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric
  • Others

    Phase Shifting Transformers Market Types:

  • Below 400 M VA
  • 400 MVA-800 MVA
  • Over 800 MVA

    Phase Shifting Transformers Market Applications:

  • re-distribute power in parallel lines (both ends are at same voltage level)
  • direct power from one voltage level to another (auto-transformer + PST)

    Scope of Phase Shifting Transformers Market Report:

  • In an increasingly complex power-generation landscape and a growing energy market, the capability to control the flow of power is fast gaining in crucial importance. This is the area, where phase-shifting transformers (PST) excel. Grid operators use this capability to increase the transmission capacity of the network, while minimizing expensive grid expansions. These transformers protect lines, make grids more reliable, and reduce transmission losses. And they are among the most economic and cost-efficient solutions for power-flow management out there.
  • With growing need from power grids worldwide, orders are growing year by year. The main players in Phase Shifting Transformer market are Siemens, ABB, Tamini, Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric and a few others. They attracted most of the orders, either for domestic or out abroad requirements.
  • Phase Shifting Transformers can be Single-Core or Two-Core, Single tank or Two tank, Symmetrical or Non-symmetrical, 90Â° regulation or 60Â° regulation design, based on different parameters. The most common types are: Two-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration and Single-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration. Both of them allow a possible addition of an in-phase voltage regulation, to compensate the net voltage fluctuation or to combine in-phase and quadrature regulation. Phase-shifting transformers are highly complex units. To meet the unique needs of each specific customer, phase shifters are often custom-designed and manufactured to specification.
  • The growth of the Phase Shifting Transformer (PST) market is likely to be driven by developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with upcoming long-distance transmission network projects. However, the market in certain developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia is expected to decline in the long term future, thereby restricting the scope of future market growth in these countries.
  • The worldwide market for Phase Shifting Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Phase Shifting Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license):   

