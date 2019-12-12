Phenol Derivatives Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Recent Market Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Size, Demand, Revenue and Regional Growth Overview | Industry Research

About Phenol Derivatives Market Report: In organic chemistry, phenols, sometimes called phenolics, are a class of chemical compounds consisting of a hydroxyl group (âOH) bonded directly to an aromatic hydrocarbon group. Phenolic compounds are classified as simple phenols or polyphenols based on the number of phenol units in the molecule. Phenol Derivatives include Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resin, Alkylphenol, Caprolactum, and others in this study.

Top manufacturers/players: Royal Dutch Shell, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, INEOS, CEPSA, Honeywell, LG Chem, Kumho Petrochemical, PTT Global Chemical, Solvay, Chang Chun Petrochemical, Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical

Phenol Derivatives Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Phenol Derivatives Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Phenol Derivatives Market Segment by Type:

Bisphenol-A

Phenolic Resin

Alkylphenol

Caprolactum

Others Phenol Derivatives Market Segment by Applications:

Chemical & Material

Automobile

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Power