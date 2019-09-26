Phenol Derivatives Market Size & Share 2019- Progressive technologies & progress opportunities in global Industry forecast to 2024

The global Phenol Derivatives market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

In organic chemistry, phenols, sometimes called phenolics, are a class of chemical compounds consisting of a hydroxyl group (—OH) bonded directly to an aromatic hydrocarbon group. Phenolic compounds are classified as simple phenols or polyphenols based on the number of phenol units in the molecule. Phenol Derivatives include Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resin, Alkylphenol, Caprolactum, and others in this study..

Phenol Derivatives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Royal Dutch Shell

Dow Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

INEOS

CEPSA

Honeywell

LG Chem

Kumho Petrochemical

PTT Global Chemical

Solvay

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical and many more. Phenol Derivatives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Phenol Derivatives Market can be Split into:

Bisphenol-A

Phenolic Resin

Alkylphenol

Caprolactum

Others. By Applications, the Phenol Derivatives Market can be Split into:

Chemical & Material

Automobile

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy & Power