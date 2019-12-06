Phenolic Antioxidant Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Phenolic Antioxidant Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Phenolic Antioxidant market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market – by Source (Natural Synthetic), by Application (Food Industry, Plastic & Rubber Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Fuel and Lubricant Industry, Other), and by Region – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market

Phenolic antioxidants are compounds or systems that delay autoxidation by inhibiting formation of free radicals or by interrupting propagation of the free radical through the donation of an electron or hydrogen atom. The Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market can be categorized into natural and synthetic segment based on source. Among these, synthetic phenolic antioxidant is the most sought out segment and accounts for more than three fourth of the market share in terms of value and volume. As a whole, the global phenolic antioxidant market is expected to exhibit a healthy single digit growth rate over the forecast period and expected to reach USD 1830.05 million by 2023 end. Phenolic antioxidant can also protect food by the deactivation of metal ions and singlet oxygen. Based on the inhabitants of free radical formation property, these antioxidants are used in many applications include, plastic & rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, fuel & lubricant and other. Based on application, six segments that are covered in the report, cumulatively expected to grow at 5.10% per annum. The largest segment is food industry; which is growing at highest CAGR to reach USD 433.95 million, by the end of 2023.

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL PHENOLIC ANTIOXIDANT MARKET SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2016 (%)

Source: Report

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading region in the market that accounted for more than one third of the global consumption and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.20%. The regional market trend substantiating the growth of phenolic antioxidants includes, the growing population in the region, which propels the growth in the food industry in the region that demand for use of phenolic antioxidant to protect the food. Asia-Pacific market for phenolic antioxidants are divided into China, Japan, and India among other Asian and Oceania countries. Comparatively, China dominated the market for phenolic antioxidant over other countries in the region accounted largest market share in 2016. A similar growing trend of the use of synthetic antioxidant has been observed in other developing markets such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to the growing demand of packaged food in the region.

Europe accounted second largest market share regionally, and estimated to reach USD 420.47 million by 2023. The region is anticipated to grow below average CAGR due to strict government regulation in the region for use of synthetic phenolic antioxidants. Germany is the leading country in Europe due to greater penetration of end user industries in the country.

North America is the third largest market in the global phenolic antioxidant market and accounted 20% of the market share as of 2016. The U.S. dominated the North American market and expected to grow at highest CAGR due to increasing demand of natural phenolic antioxidants in the region.

Segmentation

The global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented on the basis of Source, application and Region. On the basis of source, market is segmented into natural and synthetic. By application, the market is divided into food, plastics & rubber, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and fuel & lubricant, among others. Geographically, the global phenolic antioxidant market is segmented into Ã¢â¬â Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global phenolic antioxidant market are DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Oxiris Chemicals S. A. (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan), Chitec Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Mayzo Inc. (Georgia), Addivant (U.S.) Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Emerald Performance Materials LLC (U.S.), and others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

The Global Phenolic Antioxidant Market is projected to reach USD 1830.05 Million by 2023 with a 5.10 % CAGR during forecast period of 2017-2023. Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share due to the high penetration of food & beverages and plastic industries in the region. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific as well as in the global market. Based on source, synthetic phenolic antioxidant accounted the largest share of 79% in the market, however expected to grow below average CAGR due to the growing demand of natural phenolic antioxidants among the consumers. Based on the end use application, the food industry is the dominant end user for phenolic antioxidant market across all regional segments during the forecast period. The food industry is followed by the pharmaceutical industry that is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers and distributors of phenolic antioxidants.

Suppliers and traders.

Government, associations and industrial bodies.

Investors and Trade experts.

Consulting in chemical experts.

DC Ã¢â¬âDescription

Phenolic antioxidants

Antioxidant supplements

Phenolic antioxidants for polymers

Foods high in antioxidants

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BAH)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Hindered Phenolic

Synthetic Phenolic Antioxidants

Natural Phenolic Antioxidants

Phenolic Compounds

Phenolic Acids

Polyphenol Antioxidants

Phenolic Antioxidant Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Phenolic Antioxidant Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Phenolic Antioxidant market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Phenolic Antioxidant market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Phenolic Antioxidant market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Phenolic Antioxidant market

To analyze opportunities in the Phenolic Antioxidant market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Phenolic Antioxidant market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Phenolic Antioxidant Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Phenolic Antioxidant trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Phenolic Antioxidant Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Phenolic Antioxidant Market

Phenolic Antioxidant Market report provides a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Phenolic Antioxidant Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Phenolic Antioxidant Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Phenolic Antioxidant Market competitors.

