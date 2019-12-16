Phenolsulfonic Acid Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

About Phenolsulfonic Acid:

Phenolsulfonic acid (referred to as PSA) also called p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid, p-phenolsulfonic acid, phenol-4-sulfonic acid, is the sulfonated product of phenol is the most important additive in the acid tin plating process and also has the effect of foaming the acidic resin. In the tinplate production line of the acidic process (such as the Fluorstein process), phenolsulfonic acid is mainly used as an additive in the tin plating solution to maintain the acidity of the tin plating solution, which is Sn2+ The production provides H+ and prevents the solutions Sn2+ dissolved oxidation into Sn4+ to keep the plating liquid It is stable and well conductive, and finally makes the tin plating layer of the tin plate produced fine, precise and uniform, with good surface finish and strong tin layer bonding force.

Phenolsulfonic Acid Market Manufactures:

LANXESS

Mancuso Chemicals

Welsum Technology Corporation

AriChem

LLC

Nandadeep Chemicals

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo

Nanjing Datang Chemical

DynaChem Incorporated

Jiangsu Shengxinheng Chemical

Zaozhuang Runxin Chemical

Xingda Chemical

Changzhou Junchi Chemical

Phenolsulfonic Acid Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Phenolsulfonic Acid Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information. Phenolsulfonic Acid Market Types:

Phenolsulfonic Acid 65%

Phenolsulfonic Acid 75%

Phenolsulfonic Acid 95% Phenolsulfonic Acid Market Applications:

Metal Industry

Electroplating

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Dyeing

Others

