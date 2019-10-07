Phenylacetic Acid Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

The International Phenylacetic Acid Market 2019 Report offers a profound analysis of the Phenylacetic Acid trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market. The report highlights well known performers from the global And Phenylacetic Acid Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Phenylacetic Acid investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.
Phenylacetic acid (abr. PAA and synonyms are: ?-toluic acid, benzeneacetic acid, alpha tolylic acid, 2-phenylacetic acid, ?-phenylacetic acid) is an organic compound containing a phenyl functional group and a carboxylic acid functional group. It is a white solid with a disagreeable odor. Because it is used in the illicit production of phenylacetone (used in the manufacture of substituted amphetamines), it is subject to controls in countries including the United States and China.
Phenylacetic Acid Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Hebei Chengxin
- Hebei Zehao Biotechnology
- White Deer
- TUL
- Alembic
- Gow Chemical
- Jinguan Chemical
- SPI
Phenylacetic Acid Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
Phenylacetic Acid Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in Phenylacetic Acid Market:
- Introduction of Phenylacetic Acid with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of Phenylacetic Acid with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global Phenylacetic Acid market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese Phenylacetic Acid market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis Phenylacetic Acid Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- Phenylacetic Acid market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Phenylacetic Acid Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- Phenylacetic Acid Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
Phenylacetic acid has a high concentration. The top three companies account for more than 78.86 % of market share. Hebei Chengxin, Hebei Zehao Biotechnology and TUL are the tycoons of phenylacetic acid. Hebei Chengxin is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 38.30% in 2015.
In terms of application, phenylacetic acid can be applied in penicillin industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pesticide industry and other. Penicillin industry accounted for the largest market with about 82.60% of the global consumption for phenylacetic acid in 2015.
The worldwide market for Phenylacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.9% over the next five years, will reach 70 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Phenylacetic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table and Figures Covered in This Report:
- Phenylacetic Acid Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
- Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Phenylacetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2018)
- Global Phenylacetic Acid Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Market Analysis by Application
- Global Phenylacetic Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Phenylacetic Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Phenylacetic Acid Market Forecast (2018-2024)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.
Finally, the Phenylacetic Acid Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Phenylacetic Acid Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
