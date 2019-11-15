Phloroglucinol Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

The “Phloroglucinol Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Phloroglucinol market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Phloroglucinol Market Report – Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing.

Global Phloroglucinol market competition by top manufacturers

Wisdomchem

Henan Sunny Industry

Yinxin Chemical

Clent Chemical

Sunglong Biotech

Shouguang Fukang



The Scope of the Report:

China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity.

The manufacturing technology of phloroglucinol is mature now. Process producing phloroglucinol from TNT is exiting the market gradually. Manufacturers may choose other processes to produce phloroglucinol. There are many processes to produce phloroglucinol now. As manufacturers also produce many other products, so when they choose process, they will take this into count.

The worldwide market for Phloroglucinol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 12 million US$ in 2024, from 10 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Phloroglucinol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesive Resins