Phloroglucinol Market Report 2019: Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast

Phloroglucinol Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Phloroglucinol market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Phloroglucinol market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Phloroglucinol is an organic compound that is mainly used in pharmaceuticals. Its molecular formula is C3H6O3, with molecular weight of 126.11004 g/mol. Phloroglucinol can be used to relieve convulsions as bulk pharmaceutical and manufacture various pharmaceuticals as pharmaceutical chemical intermediates. In industry, phloroglucinol can be applied in aqueous adhesives and it also serve as a coupler in textiles dyeing.

China is the leading supplier of phloroglucinol. The production of Chinese manufacturers has occupied the vast majority of the market. There are 6 companies producing phloroglucinol with relatively large capacity.

The manufacturing technology of phloroglucinol is mature now. Process producing phloroglucinol from TNT is exiting the market gradually. Manufacturers may choose other processes to produce phloroglucinol. There are many processes to produce phloroglucinol now. As manufacturers also produce many other products, so when they choose process, they will take this into count.

The worldwide market for Phloroglucinol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 12 million US$ in 2024, from 10 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Phloroglucinol Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Phloroglucinol Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesive Resins