Phosphate Market Size 2019: Global Analysis Type, Application, With Sales Market Segment and Growth Rate Prediction to 2024

A phosphate is chemical derivative of phosphoric acid. The phosphate ion is an inorganic chemical, the conjugate base that can form many different salts. In organic chemistry, a phosphate, or organophosphate, is an ester of phosphoric acid. Of the various phosphoric acids and phosphates, organic phosphates are important in biochemistry and biogeochemistry (and, consequently, in ecology), and inorganic phosphates are mined to obtain phosphorus for use in agriculture and industry. At elevated temperatures in the solid state, phosphates can condense to form pyrophosphates..

Phosphate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ICL PP

Innophos

Budenheim

Xingfa Chemicals Group

Blue Sword Chem

Prayon

Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem

Chengxing Industrial Group

Hens

Chuandong Chem

Mianyang Aostar

CERDI

Aditya Birla Chem

Thermphos

Nippon Chem

Tianrun Chem

Huaxing Chem

Zhongshen Phosphates Chem

Fosfa

AsiaPhos

Mexichem

Fosfitalia

Tianjia Chem

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Mosaic and many more.

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Phosphate Market can be Split into:

Ammonium Phosphate

Calcium Phosphate

Phosphoric Acid

Potassium Phosphate

Sodium Tripolyphosphate

Others. By Applications, the Phosphate Market can be Split into:

Fertilizers

Foods & Beverages

Detergents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Metal Finishing