 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Phosphorescent Pigments Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Phosphorescent Pigments

GlobalPhosphorescent Pigments Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Phosphorescent Pigments Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Phosphorescent Pigments Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments globally.

About Phosphorescent Pigments:

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.

Phosphorescent Pigments Market Manufactures:

  • DayGlo
  • Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
  • AllureGlow
  • ORCO
  • Iridron
  • Luming Technology Group
  • Jinan Xinyue
  • Shiyatu
  • Zhongbang
  • Lightleader
  • Yeming Science & Technology
  • Hali Industrial
  • Jiaxing Caihe

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038064

    Phosphorescent Pigments Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Phosphorescent Pigments Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Phosphorescent Pigments Market Types:

  • Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
  • Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

    Phosphorescent Pigments Market Applications:

  • Indicator & Marker
  • Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Inks
  • Textile
  • Others

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038064   

    The Report provides in depth research of the Phosphorescent Pigments Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Phosphorescent Pigments Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Phosphorescent Pigments Market Report:

  • Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.
  • Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.
  • The worldwide market for Phosphorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Phosphorescent Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Phosphorescent Pigments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phosphorescent Pigments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phosphorescent Pigments in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Phosphorescent Pigments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Phosphorescent Pigments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Phosphorescent Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phosphorescent Pigments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 122

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14038064   

    1 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Phosphorescent Pigments by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Phosphorescent Pigments Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Phosphorescent Pigments Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Cosmetic Dentistry Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019â2024

    Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

    Tilapia Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Size, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Power Capacitors Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019â2025

    Farming Sacks & Totes Industry 2019 Market Segment by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America) and Forecast to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.