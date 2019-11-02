 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Phosphorescent

Global “Phosphorescent Pigments Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Phosphorescent Pigments including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Phosphorescent Pigments investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Phosphorescent Pigments:

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.

Phosphorescent Pigments Market Key Players:

  • DayGlo
  • Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
  • AllureGlow
  • ORCO
  • Iridron
  • Luming Technology Group
  • Ji’nan Xinyue
  • Shiyatu
  • Zhongbang
  • Lightleader
  • Yeming Science & Technology
  • Hali Industrial
  • Jiaxing Caihe

    Phosphorescent Pigments market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Phosphorescent Pigments has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Phosphorescent Pigments Market Types:

  • Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment
  • Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

    Phosphorescent Pigments Market Applications:

  • Indicator & Marker
  • Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Inks
  • Textile
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.
  • Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.
  • The worldwide market for Phosphorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Phosphorescent Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Phosphorescent Pigments market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Phosphorescent Pigments production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Phosphorescent Pigments market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Phosphorescent Pigments market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Phosphorescent Pigments market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Phosphorescent Pigments market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Phosphorescent Pigments Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Phosphorescent Pigments market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Phosphorescent Pigments market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Phosphorescent Pigments Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Phosphorescent Pigments industry.

    Number of Pages: 122

    1 Phosphorescent Pigments Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Phosphorescent Pigments by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Phosphorescent Pigments Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Phosphorescent Pigments Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Phosphorescent Pigments Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Phosphorescent Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
