Phosphorescent Pigments Market by Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors 2019-2024

About Phosphorescent Pigments:

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.

Phosphorescent Pigments Market Key Players:

DayGlo

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

AllureGlow

ORCO

Iridron

Luming Technology Group

Ji’nan Xinyue

Shiyatu

Zhongbang

Lightleader

Yeming Science & Technology

Hali Industrial

Jiaxing Caihe Phosphorescent Pigments market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Phosphorescent Pigments has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Phosphorescent Pigments Market Types:

Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Phosphorescent Pigments Market Applications:

Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Others Scope of the Report:

Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.

Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.

The worldwide market for Phosphorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.