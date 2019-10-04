Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market 2019 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market Report – Phosphorus pentasulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula P2S5 or dimer P4S10. This yellow solid is the one of two phosphorus sulfides of commercial value. Samples often appear greenish-gray due to impurities. It is soluble in carbon disulfide but reacts with many other solvents such as alcohols, DMSO, and DMF.

Global Phosphorus Pentasulfide market competition by top manufacturers

ICL

Chemtrade

Italmatch Chemicals

Fosfoquim

Liaoning Ruixing Chemical

Xingfa Group

Santai Aostar Phosphate Chemical

Linglong Chem

Report data showed that 43.53% of the Phosphorus pentachloride market demand in Lubricant Additives, 31.47% % in Pesticides industry, and 10.74% in Mining Flotation Agents industry in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Phosphorus pentachloride. So, Phosphorus pentachloride has a huge market potential in the future. Besides, top class Phosphorus pentachloride will be the trend in the coming years. Compared with other types, top class Phosphorus pentachloride has better performance. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce top class Phosphorus pentachloride through improving manufacturing process. It is predicted that top class Phosphorus pentachloride will become the mainstream product in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Phosphorus Pentasulfide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Phosphorus Pentasulfide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

formula P2S5

dimer P4S10

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Lubricant Additives

Mining Flotation Agents

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Other

