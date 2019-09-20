 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photoinitiator Market 2019-2024 Research Report by Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific)

By Joann Wilson on September 20, 2019

Photoinitiator

Global “Photoinitiator Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Photoinitiator Market also studies the global Photoinitiator market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Photoinitiator:

Photoinitiator, known as a photosensitizer or the photocuring agent, it is a type of compound which is capable of absorbing energy of certain wavelengths in the ultraviolet region (250 ~ 420nm) or in the visible region (400 ~ 800nm) to generate free radicals, cations, giving rise to a crosslinking and polymerization of the monomer. Photoinitiator is a key component of light-curing materials, which plays a decisive role to the light curing speed.

Photoinitiator Market by Manufactures:

  • GM Resins
  • Tianjin Jiuri New Materials
  • BASF
  • Lambson
  • Arkema
  • DBC
  • NewSun
  • Eutec
  • Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials
  • Tronly
  • Hongtai Chemical
  • Jinkangtai Chemical
  • Polynaisse
  • Hubei Gurun
  • Kurogane Kasei

  • The study objectives of this report are:

    Photoinitiator Market Types:

  • Free-radical Type Photoinitiator
  • Cationic Type Photoinitiator

    Photoinitiator Market Applications:

  • Paints
  • Inks
  • Adhesives
  • Others

     

    Scope of Report:

  • Photoinitiators has two types, which include free-radical type photoinitiator and cationic type photoinitiator. And each type has application industries relatively. With crossing and curing effects of photoinitiators, the downstream application industries will need more photoinitiators products. So, photoinitiators has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance photoinitiators through improving technology.
  • The major raw materials for photoinitiators are benzil, benzoylbenzoate, chlorobenzaldehyde, ammonium acetate, sulfonium hydrochloride, 3,4-dimethoxy benzaldehyde, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of photoinitiators. The production cost of photoinitiators is also an important factor which could impact the price of photoinitiators. The photoinitiators manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Photoinitiator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 1090 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Photoinitiator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Photoinitiator product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Photoinitiator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Photoinitiator in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Photoinitiator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Photoinitiator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Photoinitiator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Photoinitiator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 137

    Market Overview of Photoinitiator Market

    1.1 Photoinitiator Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Photoinitiator Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Photoinitiator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Photoinitiator Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Photoinitiator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Photoinitiator Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Photoinitiator Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Photoinitiator Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Photoinitiator Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

