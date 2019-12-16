PhotoMos Relays Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “PhotoMos Relays Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PhotoMos Relays market size.

About PhotoMos Relays:

This report studies the PhotoMOS Relay market, PhotoMOS Relay is a component that transfers electrical signals between two isolated circuits by using light. A PhotoMOS Relay is a semiconductor relay with an LED as an input and MOSFET as an output. It is used in various fields to improve device reliability and reduce size.PhotoMos relays find their use in the area of telecommunication, measurement & instrumentation, security devices, industrial control, Power Storage System and Medical Device. The input pins are connected to a light emitting diode which emits infrared light as soon as energized. Below the LED is an optoelectronic device that switches the output transistors. The whole unit is molded in translucent resin providing a galvanic separation between input and output.

Top Key Players of PhotoMos Relays Market:

Panasonic

OMRON

Toshiba

NEC

IXYS

Cosmo Electronics Corporation

Okita Works

Above 20 V and Below 80 V

Above 20 V and Below 80 V

Above 100 V and Below 200 V

Above 200 V and Below 350 V

Above 350 V Major Applications covered in the PhotoMos Relays Market report are:

Power Storage System

Test Measurement & Telecommunication

Medical Device

Industrial & Security Device

Others Scope of PhotoMos Relays Market:

Japan is the largest production regions of PhotoMOS Relay, with a production value market share nearly 49.34% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following Japan with the production value market share over 22.84% in 2017. China and North America are another important production market of PhotoMOS Relay.

PhotoMOS Relay used in Power Storage System, Test Measurement & Telecommunication, Medical Device, Industrial & Security Device and Others. Report data showed that 40.06% of the PhotoMOS Relay market demand in Test Measurement & Telecommunication and 24.38% in Industrial & Security Device in 2017.

The worldwide market for PhotoMos Relays is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PhotoMos Relays in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.