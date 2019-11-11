Photonic IC Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Photonic IC Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Photonic IC Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Photonic IC industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Photonic IC market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Photonic IC market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Photonic IC market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Infinera

Alcatel-Lucent

Avago

NeoPhotonics

HUAWEI

Cisco

Ciena

Intel

Oclaro

JDS Uniphase

Finisar

Luxtera

Mellanox

OneChip

Scope of the Report:

On the one hand, today photonic integration is emerging as a new standard for providing cost effective and high-performance miniaturized and optical systems for a wide range of applications. The use of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) enables system designers and manufacturers to unite various optical devices such as modulators, optical amplifiers, lasers, and multiplexers into a single package, thereby making the overall system compact and reduce its cost. As cost is a supremely important factor for both manufacturers and end users, this demand for photonic integrated circuits is expected to see a heightened rise over the coming years.

On the other hand, chip manufacturers all over the world are striving to enhance power efficiency by reducing power consumption and to achieve this, the use of PICs in the circuitry. PICs are increasingly being preferred over optical fiber communication systems. Owing to their benefits such as low power consumption, superior flexibility, and low latency, the application areas of photonic integrated circuits are expected to increase in the future.

The photonic integrated circuits market is still in its nascent stage and thus, with growing prospects in the future, the number of players in the market is likely to increase and this will result in a high level of threat from new entrants in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Photonic IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.8% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Photonic IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Optical Communication

Sensing

Biophotonics

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Photonic IC Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Photonic IC market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



