Photoresist Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Photoresist Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Photoresist Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Photoresist market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

A photoresist is a light-sensitive material used in several processes, such as photolithography and photoengraving, to form a patterned coating on a surface. This process is crucial in the electronic industry.[1] The process begins by coating a substrate with a light-sensitive organic material. A patterned mask is then applied to the surface to block light, so that only unmasked regions of the material will be exposed to light. A solvent, called a developer, is then applied to the surface. In the case of a positive photoresist, the photo-sensitive material is degraded by light and the developer will dissolve away the regions that were exposed to light, leaving behind a coating where the mask was placed. In the case of a negative photoresist, the photosensitive material is strengthened (either polymerized or cross-linked) by light, and the developer will dissolve away only the regions that were not exposed to light, leaving behind a coating in areas where the mask was not placed..

Photoresist Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

JSR

Dowdupont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujifilm Electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck Az Electronics

Allresist

Avantor Performance Materials

Microchemicals

Toyo Ink

Chimei

MCC

NSCC

LG Chemical

DNP

Daxin

Everlight Chemical and many more. Photoresist Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Photoresist Market can be Split into:

ArF immersion

ArF dry

KrF

I-line

G-line. By Applications, the Photoresist Market can be Split into:

Semiconductors & ICs

LCDs

Printed circuit boards