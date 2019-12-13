Photoresist Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "Photoresist Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Photoresist industry

Photoresist Market Analysis:

A photoresist is a light-sensitive material used in several processes, such as photolithography and photoengraving, to form a patterned coating on a surface. This process is crucial in the electronic industry.[1] The process begins by coating a substrate with a light-sensitive organic material. A patterned mask is then applied to the surface to block light, so that only unmasked regions of the material will be exposed to light. A solvent, called a developer, is then applied to the surface. In the case of a positive photoresist, the photo-sensitive material is degraded by light and the developer will dissolve away the regions that were exposed to light, leaving behind a coating where the mask was placed. In the case of a negative photoresist, the photosensitive material is strengthened (either polymerized or cross-linked) by light, and the developer will dissolve away only the regions that were not exposed to light, leaving behind a coating in areas where the mask was not placed.

The semiconductors & ICs application segment accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist market in 2017. This segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Photoresist is used in the semiconductors industry to imprint the desired circuitry and obtain ICs as the end product.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist market in 2017. Taiwan is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific photoresist market in 2017; however, this market in China is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some Major Players of Photoresist Market Are:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

JSR

Dowdupont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Fujifilm Electronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Merck Az Electronics

Allresist

Avantor Performance Materials

Microchemicals

Photoresist Market Segmentation by Types:

ArF immersion

ArF dry

KrF

I-line

G-line

Photoresist Market Segmentation by Applications:

Semiconductors & ICs

LCDs

Printed circuit boards

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

