Photoresists Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth Potential Report from 2019-2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Photoresists

GlobalPhotoresists Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Photoresists industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Photoresists market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Photoresists Market:

  • Photoresists are photosensitive materials that are used in photolithography and photo-patterning processes. These are used to transfer pattern from photomask onto the surface to form patterned coating when exposed to light.
  • Some of the major players in the photoresist market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), Fujifilm Electronics Material Co., Ltd. (Japan), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), JSR Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sumitomo Chemicals Co., LTD. (Japan).
  • In 2019, the market size of Photoresists is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Photoresists.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • JSR Corporation
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Fujifilm Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Merck Az Electronics Materials
  • Allresist GmbH
  • Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
  • Microchemicals GmbH
  • Other Industry Players

    • Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Photoresists Market by Types:

  • ARF Immersion Photoresist
  • ARF Dry Photoresist
  • KRF Photoresist
  • G-Line & I-Line Photoresist

    • Photoresists Market by Applications:

  • Semiconductors & ICS
  • LCDs
  • Printed Circuit Boards
  • Others

    • The study objectives of Photoresists Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Photoresists Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key Photoresists manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

