Photovoltaic pump Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Global “ Photovoltaic pump Market ” information provided within the report comes from trustworthy industrial sources.Photovoltaic pump market 2019 Research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2024. The market can exhibit a remarkable CAGR within the same period.

Short Details Of Photovoltaic pump Market Report – A Photovoltaic pump (AKA Solar pump) is a pump running on electricity generated by photovoltaic panels or the thermal energy available from collected sunlight as opposed to grid electricity or diesel run water pumps. The operation of solar powered pumps is more economical mainly due to the lower operation and maintenance costs and has less environmental impact than pumps powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). Solar pumps are useful where grid electricity is unavailable and alternative sources (in particular wind) do not provide sufficient energy.

Global Photovoltaic pump market competition by top manufacturers

LORENTZ

Grundfos

CRI Group

Mono Pumps

Shakti Solar

Tata Power

Bright Solar

USL

Advanced Power

SAJ

Chinalight Solar

CEEG

Quoncion Solar

Komaes Solar

Solartech

MNE

Evergreen Group

Scope of the Report:

For the manufacturers, Lorentz and Grundfos are still the leaders in Photovoltaic pump industry, which take up about 25% of production. India manufacturers, such as OCI Group and Tata Power have increased capacity that is because local downstream have a strong demand. For Chinese suppliers of Photovoltaic pump, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Photovoltaic pump will increase in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Photovoltaic pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Photovoltaic pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DC Surface Suction

AC Submersible

DC Submersible

AC Floating By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Living Water

Agrirculture