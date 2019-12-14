Phthalic Anhydride Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Phthalic Anhydride Market” report 2020 focuses on the Phthalic Anhydride industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Phthalic Anhydride market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Phthalic Anhydride market resulting from previous records. Phthalic Anhydride market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14624848

About Phthalic Anhydride Market:

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.

Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.

Plasticisers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, about 51.04% of phthalic anhydride consumption is used for the production of plasticisers, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. The major end-use markets of phthalic anhydride include construction, automotive and marine industries.

The global Phthalic Anhydride market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Phthalic Anhydride Market Covers Following Key Players:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qingan Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phthalic Anhydride:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Inquire and share your questions if any before the purchase on this report at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14624848

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Phthalic Anhydride in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Phthalic Anhydride Market by Types:

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Phthalic Anhydride Market by Applications:

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

The Study Objectives of Phthalic Anhydride Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Phthalic Anhydride status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Phthalic Anhydride manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Purchase This Report (Price 3500 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14624848

Detailed TOC of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size

2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Phthalic Anhydride Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

5 Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production by Type

6.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Type

6.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14624848#TOC

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Safety Connection Devices Market Revenue 2019 | Remarkable Growth Factors with Industry Size & Share, New Innovations of Leading Players & Forecast till 2024

LED Tube Lights Market Segmentation 2019-2023 Covers Price, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Dynamics 2019 | Comprehensive Analysis by Top Key Players with Size, Share, Price, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2026

Global Full Dentures Market Size 2019: Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2025

Global Transparent Keyboard Protecor Market 2019 By Industry Size & Share By Sales Revenue, Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026,