Phthalic Anhydride Market Segmentation and Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Phthalic Anhydride

Global “Phthalic Anhydride Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Phthalic Anhydride Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Phthalic Anhydride market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins..

Phthalic Anhydride Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • BASF
  • ExxonMobil
  • Aekyung
  • Thirumalai
  • Stepan
  • Koppers
  • UPC Group
  • Polynt
  • Proviron
  • Lanxess
  • CEPSA
  • Uralkhimprom
  • IG Petrochemicals
  • Nan Ya Plastics
  • Deza
  • Perstorp
  • Shenghe
  • Bluesail
  • Henan Qingan Chemical
  • HongXin Company
  • Anhui Tongling Chemical
  • New Solar
  • Jiangsu Sanmu Group
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and many more.

    Phthalic Anhydride Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Phthalic Anhydride Market can be Split into:

  • O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
  • Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation.

    By Applications, the Phthalic Anhydride Market can be Split into:

  • Plasticizers
  • UPR
  • Alkyd Resins
  • Others.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Phthalic Anhydride market.
    • To organize and forecast Phthalic Anhydride market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Phthalic Anhydride industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Phthalic Anhydride market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Phthalic Anhydride market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Phthalic Anhydride industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Phthalic Anhydride Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Phthalic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Phthalic Anhydride Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Phthalic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Phthalic Anhydride Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Phthalic Anhydride Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Phthalic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.