Phthalic Anhydride Market Size, Share 2019 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global “Phthalic Anhydride Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Phthalic Anhydride industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Phthalic Anhydride market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Phthalic Anhydride Market:

Phthalic anhydride is a toxic, white solid crystalline compound in various forms or a clear molten liquid, with an irritating odor. It is slightly soluble in hot water, hydrolysing to phthalic acid. PA is soluble in alcohol and carbon disulphide. It reacts with strong oxidants and responds violently when heated with copper oxide or sodium nitrite, to cause an explosion hazard.

Phthalic anhydride is obtained from oxidation of o-xylene or naphthalene in presence of a catalyst usually a vanadium/titanium pentoxide. Plasticizers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins.

Plasticisers are the important application area for phthalic anhydride, about 51.04% of phthalic anhydride consumption is used for the production of plasticisers, followed by unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and alkyd resins. The major end-use markets of phthalic anhydride include construction, automotive and marine industries.

The global Phthalic Anhydride market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Aekyung

Thirumalai

Stepan

Koppers

UPC Group

Polynt

Proviron

Lanxess

CEPSA

Uralkhimprom

IG Petrochemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Deza

Perstorp

Shenghe

Bluesail

Henan Qingan Chemical

HongXin Company

Anhui Tongling Chemical

New Solar

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Phthalic Anhydride Market by Types:

O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Phthalic Anhydride Market by Applications:

Plasticizers

UPR

Alkyd Resins

Others

The study objectives of Phthalic Anhydride Market report are:

To analyze and study the Phthalic Anhydride Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).

Focuses on the key Phthalic Anhydride manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Phthalic Anhydride Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Size

2.2 Phthalic Anhydride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Phthalic Anhydride Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production by Regions

5 Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Production by Type

6.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Revenue by Type

6.3 Phthalic Anhydride Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Breakdown Data by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Phthalic Anhydride Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Phthalic Anhydride Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Phthalic Anhydride Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Phthalic Anhydride Study

