Phytases Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Phytases

GlobalPhytases Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Phytases market size.

About Phytases:

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) â an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds â and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Top Key Players of Phytases Market:

  • BASF
  • DuPont
  • DSM
  • AB Enzymes
  • Beijing Smistyle
  • VTR
  • Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTXï¼
  • Huvepharma
  • Novozymes
  • Vland Biotech Group

    Major Types covered in the Phytases Market report are:

  • Granular Phytases
  • Powder Phytases
  • Liquid Phytases
  • Thermostable Phytases

    Major Applications covered in the Phytases Market report are:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Feed Industry

    Scope of Phytases Market:

  • Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • The benefits of enzymes are becoming better realized as more research is done. For the animal, enzymes optimize gut health, produce uniform growth and enhance overall health. For the producer, they decrease feed costs and improve profitability.
  • The worldwide market for Phytases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Phytases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Phytases product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phytases, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phytases in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Phytases competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Phytases breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Phytases market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phytases sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

