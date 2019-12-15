Phytases Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

About Phytases:

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) â an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds â and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Top Key Players of Phytases Market:

BASF

DuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

VTR

Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTXï¼

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Major Types covered in the Phytases Market report are:

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases Major Applications covered in the Phytases Market report are:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry Scope of Phytases Market:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The benefits of enzymes are becoming better realized as more research is done. For the animal, enzymes optimize gut health, produce uniform growth and enhance overall health. For the producer, they decrease feed costs and improve profitability.

The worldwide market for Phytases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.