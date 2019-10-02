Phytases Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

"Phytases Market" report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers.

Short Details of Phytases Market Report – This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) – an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds – and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Global Phytases market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

DuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

VTR

Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX）

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Vland Biotech Group

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The benefits of enzymes are becoming better realized as more research is done. For the animal, enzymes optimize gut health, produce uniform growth and enhance overall health. For the producer, they decrease feed costs and improve profitability.

The worldwide market for Phytases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Phytases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

