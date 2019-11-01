Phytases Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

About Phytases

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate)  an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds  and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Phytases Market Key Players:

BASF

DuPont

DSM

AB Enzymes

Beijing Smistyle

VTR

Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX?

Huvepharma

Novozymes

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Phytases in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Phytases Market Types:

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases Phytases Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

Major Highlights of Phytases Market report: Phytases Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Phytases, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The benefits of enzymes are becoming better realized as more research is done. For the animal, enzymes optimize gut health, produce uniform growth and enhance overall health. For the producer, they decrease feed costs and improve profitability.

The worldwide market for Phytases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.