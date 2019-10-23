Phytosphingosine Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Phytosphingosine Market Report: Phytosphingosine is an antibacterial and conditioning lipid derived from the fermentation of yeast. The main function of this lipid is to maintain healthy skin and control the generation and regulation of lipids on the external layers of the skin, thus assuring natural and regular moisturization. Phytosphingosine displays antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, and is used in a wide range of cosmetic products such as facewash, cleansing wipes, hair conditioning agents, and facial scrubs.

Top manufacturers/players: Evonik Industries, AK Scientific, Avanti Polar Lipids, Beckmann-Kenko, BOC Sciences, Doosan Corporation, MolPort, Sungwun Pharmacopia

Phytosphingosine Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Phytosphingosine Market Segment by Type:

<98%

98%-99%

>99% Phytosphingosine Market Segment by Applications:

Facewash

Moisturizer

Cleansing Wipes