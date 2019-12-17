Pickleball Equipment Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

About Pickleball Equipment Market:

Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

Easy-to-play rules of pickleball, similar to those of ping-pong, has attracted more individuals toward the sport, from beginners who want to learn new sports to seasoned players who crave the thrill of a competitive play. As the court of pickleball is compact, smaller than that of a tennis court, the gameplay makes participants to play in close proximity, and enables them to have proactive conversations during the play. This has made pickleball to gain popularity as a social activity, thereby fuelling participation in the sport.

The global Pickleball Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Pickleball Equipment Market Covers Following Key Players:

Franklin Sports

Gamma Sports

HEAD N.V

Manta World Sports

Onix Sports (Escalade Sports)

PAC Pickleball Paddles

Paddletek

Pickle-Ball Inc

Pro-Lite Sports

Selkirk Sport

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pickleball Equipment:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pickleball Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Pickleball Equipment Market by Types:

Pickleball Balls

Pickleball Paddles

Others

Pickleball Equipment Market by Applications:

Online Channel

Offline Channel

