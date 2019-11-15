PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

Manufacturers in PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Repot:

Honeywell Analytics(RAE Systems)

Ion Science

MSA Safety

DrÃ¤ger

Industrial Scientific

RKI Instruments(RIKEN KEIKI)

Tyco Gas & Flame Detection

Detcon

PID Analyzers LLC(HNU)

About PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors: PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors are portable vapor and gas detector that detects a variety of organic compounds. Photo ionization occurs when an atom or molecule absorbs light of sufficient energy to cause an electron to leave and create a positive ion.

Portable PID Sensors and Detectors

Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Applications:

Energy

Industry

Environment

Government

A PID uses an ultraviolet (UV) light source to break down VOCs in the air into positive and negative ions. The PID then detects or measures the charge of the ionized gas, with the charge being a function of the concentration of VOCs in the air. Note that the gas ions recombine to reform the original gas or vapor, so PIDs do not burn or otherwise permanently change the sample gas.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.