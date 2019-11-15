 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors

Global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Repot:

  • Honeywell Analytics(RAE Systems)
  • Ion Science
  • MSA Safety
  • DrÃ¤ger
  • Industrial Scientific
  • RKI Instruments(RIKEN KEIKI)
  • Tyco Gas & Flame Detection
  • Detcon
  • PID Analyzers LLC(HNU)
  • Shenzhen Nuoan Environmental

    About PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors:

    PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors are portable vapor and gas detector that detects a variety of organic compounds. Photo ionization occurs when an atom or molecule absorbs light of sufficient energy to cause an electron to leave and create a positive ion.

    PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Industry report begins with a basic PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors market overview.

    PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Types:

  • Portable PID Sensors and Detectors
  • Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors

    PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Applications:

  • Energy
  • Industry
  • Environment
  • Government
  • Others

    Scope of Report:

  • A PID uses an ultraviolet (UV) light source to break down VOCs in the air into positive and negative ions. The PID then detects or measures the charge of the ionized gas, with the charge being a function of the concentration of VOCs in the air. Note that the gas ions recombine to reform the original gas or vapor, so PIDs do not burn or otherwise permanently change the sample gas.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Joann Wilson
