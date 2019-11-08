Piezo Positioners Market 2019 Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024

The global “ Piezo Positioners Market” has been segmented based on type, end users, and region. Based on type, the global market is segmented into active and positive displacement. The Piezo Positioners segment is expected to dominate the market worldwide. This is due to their increased applications in various industries, owing to their ability to generate various flow rates and cost-effective adoption.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global Piezo Positioners market. It includes a qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview toward the market growth and predict the market behaviour during the forecast period.

Summary

A Piezo Positioners stage is defined as a positioning device capable of nanometer or sub-nanometer resolution.There are several types of Piezo Positioners; devices featuring the highest dynamics and precision are piezo-driven, flexure guided and equipped with direct metrology position feedback, such as capacitive sensors. Air bearing stages can also provide nanometer resolution and excellent guiding accuracy over long travel ranges.

The report forecast global Piezo Positioners market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Piezo Positioners industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Piezo Positioners by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Piezo Positioners market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Piezo Positioners according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Piezo Positioners company. Key Companies

Micronix USA

Piezosystem Jena

MICOS USA

Physik Instrumente

Mad City Labs

Aerotech Inc.

Mechonics AG

SmarAct GmbH Market Segmentation of Piezo Positioners market Market by Application

Optical Component

Metrology Equipment

Precision Finishing

Others Market by Type

Linear Piezo Stages

Linear Piezo Stages

Rotary Piezo Stages

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]