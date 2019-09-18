Pinch Valve Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024

“Pinch Valve Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Pinch Valve Market Report – A pinch valve is a full bore or fully ported type of control valve which uses a pinching effect to obstruct fluid flow. There are a few types of pinch valves based upon application.

Worldwide, Europe is the largest market of Pinch Valve, both in production volume and consumption volume market, while Germany is the largest contributor. It is estimated that Europe accounts for half of the industry total revenue and consumes about 37% of industry total consumption value. In 2015, China produces about 3.8% of the global total production volume. But most of the Pinch Valves produced in China are low-end products, most of which are quite cheap. So, on the production revenue, China only accounts for about 2.4% of the global total revenue. The market in other developing countries or regions, such as Southeast Asia and South America is becoming the most important emerging consumption market of Pinch Valve. And the production technology and production scale of Pinch Valve in these regions are also developing quickly, partly driven by the capacity movement from developed countries.

On the consumption market of Pinch Valve, the global total consumption volume is equal to the global total production volume, as we do not take the inventory issue into consideration and consider production volume as sales volume. As to the market consumption value of Pinch Valve, the global consumption value was estimated about 213 million USD; and the figure is forecasted to reach about 273 million USD by the end of 2021.

For the applications of Pinch Valve, products for mining industry, municipal industry and chemical industry are the main market driven engine for industry production volume.

The worldwide market for Pinch Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pinch Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Manual Pinch Valve

Air-Operated Pinch Valve

Hydraulic Pinch Valve

Electric Pinch Valve By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Municipal Industry

Power Industry