Pintle Hook Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Global “Pintle Hook Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Pintle Hook market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Pintle Hook industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Pintle Hook Market:

SAF-Holland

Cequent Group

CurtÂ Manufacturing

B&WÂ TrailerÂ Hitches

BuyersÂ Products

VESTIL

Wallace Forge

Shur-Lift

VBG GROUP

InÂ TheÂ Ditch

A pintle hitch is primarily used in heavy duty towing situations. The hitch itself resembles a hook that can be closed around the lunette ring that is mounted on the trailer.The Major regions to produce pintle hook are North America, EU and Asia-Pacific, which accounting for about 95 % of production in total. North America is the largest production region (production share 54.18%).Pintle hook is mainly produced by SAF-Holland, Cequent Group, CURT Manufacturing, B&W Trailer Hitches, Buyers Products, VESTIL and these companies occupied above 55% market share by sale volume in 2015.Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in pintle hook market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 42.73% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the second large consumption region in the next few years.Although sales of pintle hook brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the pintle hook field hastily.The Pintle Hook market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pintle Hook.

Recreation

Agriculture

Construction

Military

Others Pintle Hook Market by Types:

Rigid Pintle Hook

Combination Pintle Hook